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Crash shuts down two lanes on south I-275 in Pinellas: FDOT

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FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
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PINELLAS COUNY, FLA. — A crash on Interstate southbound 275 in Pinellas County has shut down two lanes, snarling traffic.

The crash with injuries was at Gandy Boulevard, officials said.

Two lanes are currently shut down.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

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