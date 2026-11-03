Crash shuts down two lanes on south I-275 in Pinellas: FDOT

PINELLAS COUNY, FLA. — A crash on Interstate southbound 275 in Pinellas County has shut down two lanes, snarling traffic.
The crash with injuries was at Gandy Boulevard, officials said.
Two lanes are currently shut down.
Motorists are advised to use caution.
Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial
Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.
Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial