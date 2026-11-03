St. Pete Fire Rescue says lithium-ion battery caused garage fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Fire Rescue said a lithium-ion battery started a house fire in St. Petersburg last week.

Rae Zabell said she dropped her son off at school when her neighbors called her about a fire at her home.

The fire started on Tuesday, Oct. 27 around 9 a.m.

Cell phone video shows flames ripping through the back of the home and smoke in the air.

Zabell said her cat was inside, but was rescued.

"From the front of the house, it looks like nothing's wrong, but the back of the house is completely gone, and it's a 1930s home. We renovated the whole thing ourselves and put so much care and intention into it," said Rae Zabell.

St. Pete Fire Rescue said the fire started in the corner of the garage and was caused by a lithium-ion battery. Investigators have not determined which battery or device was responsible.

Zabell said she had several batteries stored in the garage, but they were not plugged in and charging.

"We had several power tool batteries, so couple different brands and we also had a remote controlled car. Nothing was plugged in," she said.

The family said everything inside the home was damaged and smells of smoke. They also lost a recently purchased truck.

St. Pete Fire Rescue posted on Instagram safety tips about lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters recommend using the charger recommended by the manufacturer, charge devices on a hard, flat surface, away from beds, couches and other flammable materials.

They also said to keep batteries away from extreme heat and direct sunlight.

Firefighters also said never put lithium-ion batteries in household trash or regular recycling bins.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for her family to help rebuild and pay for expenses not covered by insurance.

"Unfortunately, the things that can’t be replaced, you know, things I’ve collected over the years. I love vintage, things I love, vintage clothes and items in the home and obviously memorabilia, stockings, Christmas decorations, things that you saved from your family for years, just can’t be replaced," said Zabell.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.