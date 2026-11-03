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Pinellas Park woman arrested for using AI to make fake insurance claim: state

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PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A Pinellas Park woman was arrested after authorities said she used an AI program to commit insurance fraud by claiming pre-existing damage to her motorcycle, officials said.

Sevon Tutson, 25, was charged with insurance fraud by the Florida Division of Insurance Fraud.

On Feb. 2, Tutson’s 2026 Zhejiang motorcycle was damaged in a crash in Pinellas County.

The motorcycle was not insured at the time, state officials said.

On April 19, Tutson filed a fraudulent insurance claim with Progressive Insurance using Sidekick, an AI program, according to an arrest affidavit.

She submitted fake photos purporting to show that the motorcycle was damaged in April and lied to Progressive during a phone call, state officials said. She did not submit a police report.

Progressive later obtained records from the St. Petersburg Police Department showing the crash occurred in February, not April.

Tutson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

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