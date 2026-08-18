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Crash shuts down two lanes on State Road 60 East in Pinellas: FDOT

CRASH SR 60.png
PINELLAS COUNTY
CRASH SR 60.png
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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA — A crash in Pinellas County has blocked two lanes on State Road 60 East, Florida Department of Teansportation officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Hercules Avenue.

The left two lanes are blocked, FDOT officials said.

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