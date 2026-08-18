Crash shuts down two lanes on State Road 60 East in Pinellas: FDOT

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA — A crash in Pinellas County has blocked two lanes on State Road 60 East, Florida Department of Teansportation officials said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of South Hercules Avenue.
The left two lanes are blocked, FDOT officials said.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot