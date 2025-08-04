CLEARWATER, Fla. — From salad dressings to vinaigrette to dipping sauces, students from the Metropolitan Ministries Culinary Arts Program were learning what it takes to work in a professional kitchen, thanks to Monin.

The program is called Kitchens on a Mission.

Culinary arts students cook up professional experience at Monin

“Being a chef has always been my dream, my dad was a chef, my mom is a chef,” said student Juliana Francois.

"The kitchen is always hot and if you can’t stand the heat, don’t be in the kitchen, and I’m always about heat,” said student Alexis Burch.

Like most of the culinary arts students in the class, Alexis and Julianna have big goals when it comes to creating their own menu and running their own kitchen. The chance to work with professional chefs at Monin is a huge step in that direction.

“Having this opportunity to come in and see what goes on behind closed doors is not only a great experience but it’s opening up my mind,” said Alexis. “It’s opening up my vision, like whatever I see now it’s not only going to impact today but the rest of my life.”

Metropolitan Ministries is a non-profit, providing culinary scholarships to more than 50 students a year from all different backgrounds.

“I am 62 years old and I’m taking this class so it’s never too late to learn, it’s never too late to take a journey like this,” said student Patricia Jenkins-Murphy.

Culinary Arts Program Director Brittany Walker says having one of the world’s largest gourmet flavoring companies invite you in is like the perfect seasoning.

“It’s amazing, in the culinary industry, who you know is very important, so the fact that these students get to come here and meet some of these incredible chefs is a great advantage to our program,” said Walker.

“It’s nice to give back to other people and try to help promote their careers,” said Monin Chef Jacob Sturm.

Chef Jacob says it’s a great feeling to see that look in their eyes or smile on their face as they finish a dish. He’s even picked up a tip or two.

He said it could even lead to a job for some of these students.

“We could definitely hire at some point in the future; we are constantly expanding,” said Chef Jacob.

“You got to be ready, you can’t get ready, you always just got to be ready for the opportunities, so I’m hoping for major opportunities to come out of this,” said Julianna.