Detectives investigate inmate death at Pinellas County Jail, no signs of foul play: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 52-year-old James Bernard Brady, who was an inmate at the Pinellas County Jail.

Brady was booked into the jail on Dec. 11, 2025, by the Clearwater Police Department on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to testing, possession of powder cocaine and two counts of violation of probation.

According to PCSO, on the morning of Dec. 30, 2025, deputies found Brady experiencing a medical emergency in his cell. Staff provided immediate medical aid, and Brady was taken to a hospital for further treatment. He was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m.

Detectives say there is no evidence that Brady was involved in any physical altercations while at the jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

