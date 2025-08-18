Dog left in hot car at Sand Key Park; owner charged with animal cruelty: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested a dog owner on an animal cruelty charge after the dog was left in a hot car at the beach.

CPD said the French Bulldog was in a car at Sand Key Park with windows cracked open about two inches. The temperature outside was 89 degrees with a heat index of 96.

An officer found the dog panting, with excessive drool coating the back seat, officials said. The officer rescued the dog and took it to a local veterinarian to be checked out.

The owner was charged with animal cruelty and booked at Pinellas County Jail.