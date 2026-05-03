Driver dies after crash on Tanglewood Drive in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — A driver died after crashing into a parked vehicle on Tanglewood Drive in St. Petersburg on Sunday afternoon.
The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said 72-year-old Michael Schroeder was driving a white Lexus RX350 southbound when he appeared to suffer a possible medical episode.
The crash happened a little before 2:45 p.m. in front of 5724 Tanglewood Drive Northeast, where Schroeder’s car hit a parked Ford Escape.
Schroeder was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
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