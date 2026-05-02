2-alarm fire erupts at commercial building on USF St. Petersburg campus: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire at a commercial building on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).
Officials said the building at 140 7th Ave S was safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SPFR said the scene remains active and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed