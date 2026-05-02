2-alarm fire erupts at commercial building on USF St. Petersburg campus: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire at a commercial building on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).

Officials said the building at 140 7th Ave S was safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SPFR said the scene remains active and will provide updates as more information becomes available.