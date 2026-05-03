St. Pete man dead after losing control of vehicle on wet road: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 18-year-old St. Petersburg man died early Sunday after losing control of his vehicle on a wet roadway, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 68th Avenue North and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North.

According to a news release, Angel Burke was driving a Dodge Charger southbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North when he attempted to pass another vehicle.

Burke lost control, causing the vehicle to slide sideways and the driver’s side doors to strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, SPPD said.