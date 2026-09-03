Fatal crash shuts down all southbound lanes on Interstate 275 in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A fatal crash on Interstate 275 South in Pinellas County has closed all lanes, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at 54th Street North, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

There was a fatality involved in the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol stated.

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