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Fatal crash shuts down all southbound lanes on Interstate 275 in Pinellas

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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A fatal crash on Interstate 275 South in Pinellas County has closed all lanes, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at 54th Street North, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

There was a fatality involved in the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol stated.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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