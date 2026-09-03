Fatal crash shuts down all southbound lanes on Interstate 275 in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A fatal crash on Interstate 275 South in Pinellas County has closed all lanes, officials said.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred at 54th Street North, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
There was a fatality involved in the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol stated.
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Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack
A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.
Physician suffers heart attack at age 44