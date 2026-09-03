Largo police rescue woman kidnapped at gas station, held in apartment: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — Largo police rescued a woman on Tuesday after she had been kidnapped at a gas station and held against her will in an apartment, officials said.

Joshua Sandman, 26, was charged by the Largo Police Department with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

The victim, who was in a domestic relationship with Sandman, was driving back from Sarasota when she stopped at a gas station on Ulmerton Road at about 8:38 a.m.

She had been having issues with Sandman and was planning to stay at a friend’s house, a Largo police report stated.

Sandman suddenly appeared while the victim was on the phone with her friend. Sandman ordered the victim to get in the passenger seat of the car.

When she refused, telling him he could take the car, Sandman snatched the phone out of her hand and told the friend to “stay out of our business,” the report stated.

Sandman then picked up the victim and put her in the passenger seat and drove to their shared apartment.

In the apartment, Sandman battered the victim and hid her phone, police officials said.

She told police that before they arrived, she had to wait until Sandman was asleep before using her laptop to contact a friend.

Sandman was charged additionally with robbery by sudden snatching and domestic battery.