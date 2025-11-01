Fatal St. Petersburg fire leaves one person dead: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a fatal fire early Saturday morning that left one person dead, authorities said.

The fire occurred near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 17th Street North.

At about 1 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) crews found a two-story wood-frame structure fully involved in fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and protect nearby properties, SPFR officials said.

One fatality was confirmed at the scene.

Two other adults were evacuated with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available, SPFR officials said.