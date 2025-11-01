Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fatal St. Petersburg fire leaves one person dead: SPFR

St Petersburg Fire Rescue.png
WFTS
St Petersburg Fire Rescue.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a fatal fire early Saturday morning that left one person dead, authorities said.

The fire occurred near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 17th Street North.

At about 1 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) crews found a two-story wood-frame structure fully involved in fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and protect nearby properties, SPFR officials said.

One fatality was confirmed at the scene.

Two other adults were evacuated with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available, SPFR officials said.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.