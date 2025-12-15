Outpouring of support from Tampa Bay area continues after attack on Hanukkah event in Australia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Though the attack on a Hanukkah event in Australia happened on the other side of the world, it hit close to home for Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski.

“During the attack, we lost 15, possibly sixteen people,” said Rabbi Dubrowski with Chabad Chai South Tampa. "Of that, two rabbis, one of whom I attended school with a number of years ago, a sweet, kind, and wonderful human being."

Tampa Bay 28 spoke with Rabbi Dubrowski, who said this is a tragic reminder of how important their work is.

“While Jewish people were attacked yesterday, this is by no means a war simply on our community,” said Dubrowski. "This is a war for the soul of humanity, and peace-loving people everywhere need to step up and step forward and say enough is enough."

On the other side of the bay, there was a similar sense of sorrow.

Eric Stillman, the President and CEO of the Florida Holocaust Museum, called it a gut punch.

"Our tradition teaches us that we must proceed, we must go forward, and even though our hearts are very heavy, we still need to light the Hanukkah candles,” said Stillman.

Stillman encouraged people of all faiths and backgrounds to visit the museum and learn.

“What we really want people to understand is what is the source of this antisemitic hatred, where did it come from, why is it still around today, and what can we do about it,” said Stillman.

Stillman thinks education is the key, while the community leans on faith in tragedy.

"If we can educate one more child, one more adult, one more family, then we will be walking toward a future of better understanding and better appreciation for the lessons of the Holocaust and why we cannot allow them to be repeated again,” said Stillman.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

