St. Pete PD on scene of barricaded man, all eastbound lanes from I-375 into city reopened

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said officers are on the scene of a barricaded man in the 1300 block of 4th Ave N.
Police said all eastbound lanes from I-375 were shut down going into the city, but have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Tampa Bay Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia
In downtown St. Pete on Sunday, dozens of people joined together to celebrate the 23rd annual "Chanukah in the City.”
Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia