St. Pete PD on scene of barricaded man, all eastbound lanes from I-375 into city reopened

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said officers are on the scene of a barricaded man in the 1300 block of 4th Ave N.

Police said all eastbound lanes from I-375 were shut down going into the city, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

