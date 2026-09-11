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Gas leak closes roadways in Clearwater

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CLEARWATER, FLA. — UPDATE: ALL ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN RE-OPENED

Several roadways in Clearwater were shut down as firefighters were working a gas leak, officials said.

Clearwater Fire Rescue is working the gas leak. It was believed that some workers hit a gas line, Clearwater officials said.

Eastbound Gulf to Bay Boulevard is closed, as well as northbound Keene Road from Druid Road.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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