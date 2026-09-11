Gas leak closes roadways in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLA. — UPDATE: ALL ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN RE-OPENED

Several roadways in Clearwater were shut down as firefighters were working a gas leak, officials said.

Clearwater Fire Rescue is working the gas leak. It was believed that some workers hit a gas line, Clearwater officials said.

Eastbound Gulf to Bay Boulevard is closed, as well as northbound Keene Road from Druid Road.

Motorists should avoid the area.