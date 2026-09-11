Woman accused of setting gas pump fire, seriously injuring customer at St. Petersburg station: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly ignited gasoline while another woman was pumping gas at a St. Petersburg gas station, seriously injuring the victim, according to police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mobil gas station located at 101 40th Ave. N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Investigators said a 41-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Volvo SUV when Eleanor Crawford, 41, approached and deliberately ignited gasoline with a lighter.

Police said the victim's vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries, according to SPPD.

Officers quickly located and arrested Crawford a couple of blocks away from the gas station, police said.

Crawford currently faces charges of arson and attempted felony murder.

SPPD said the suspect and victim did not know each other, and the motive remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.