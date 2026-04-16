Gas station altercation leads to battery with cinder block, shooting in St. Pete: SPPD

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two men were arrested after an altercation in a gas station parking lot escalated early Wednesday morning.

SPPD said officers responded to a person shot in the parking lot of the Mobil Gas Station on 34th Street North shortly after 1 a.m. on April 16.

The report said 41-year-old Anthony Oliver and 29-year-old DeAndre Randolph had been in a verbal altercation when Randolph hit Oliver over the head with a cinder block.

Oliver then used his firearm and shot at Randolph, according to police.

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

SPPD said both men were arrested and charged.

Randolph is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, while Oliver is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.