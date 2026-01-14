Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference at Seminole High School

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at Seminole High School in Pinellas County on Wednesday.

State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders is covering the press conference slated to begin at 9 a.m., and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live on Facebook and the website.

Wednesday's event comes a day after the governor gave his last State of the State address in Tallahassee at the start of Florida's 60-day legislative session.

WATCH LIVE



This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.