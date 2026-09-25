Half-dressed woman arrested for pumpkin bundt cake theft at farmer's market: LPD

A half-dressed Largo woman was charged with theft on Thursday after she ran into a farmer’s market store and stole two packages of pumpkin mini-bundt cakes, Largo police officials said.

The Largo Police Department (LPD) arrested 51-year-old Jennifer Gicker.

At about 9:30 a.m., Gicker, who was half-dressed, entered Sprouts, 2156 E. Bay Drive, Largo, and grabbed the two dessert cakes, LPD officials said.

She then left without paying and fled in a Toyota Camry.

When she was stopped by police, she refused to exit the vehicle.

Largo police had to break the front window to remove her from the car.

She also was charged with resisting arrest without violence because she continued to resist while being placed into custody, LPD officials said.

The cakes were worth $12, LPD officials said.

She had been convicted of theft twice before, in April of 2016 and February of 2011, records showed.