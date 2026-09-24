PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools said a Cafeteria manager saved a child from choking.
A five-year-old kindergartner was choking on a peanut butter sandwich at Lynch Elementary School in Pinellas County.
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Pinellas County Schools Cafeteria Manager saved 5-year-old child from choking
Pinellas County Schools said the cafeteria monitor radioed for help, and food and nutrition manager Jacob Moss rushed to the cafeteria to help the child.
Moss dislodged the food and helped the child breathe again.
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