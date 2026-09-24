Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County Schools Cafeteria Manager saved 5-year-old child from choking

A five-year-old kindergartner was choking on a peanut butter sandwich at Lynch Elementary School in Pinellas County.
Pinellas County Schools Cafeteria Manager saved 5-year-old child from choking
Pinellas County Schools Cafeteria Manager saved 5-year-old child from choking
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools said a Cafeteria manager saved a child from choking.

A five-year-old kindergartner was choking on a peanut butter sandwich at Lynch Elementary School in Pinellas County.

Watch kindergartner recount incident

Pinellas County Schools Cafeteria Manager saved 5-year-old child from choking

Pinellas County Schools said the cafeteria monitor radioed for help, and food and nutrition manager Jacob Moss rushed to the cafeteria to help the child.

Moss dislodged the food and helped the child breathe again.

Auto glass company salesman pushes questionable windshield replacement at Tampa dealership

A Service Pros Auto Glass salesman said filing an insurance claim would not affect insurance premiums.

Auto glass investigation

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.