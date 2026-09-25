Multiple Largo police officers treated for narcotics exposure after welfare check call: LPD

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Police Department (LPD) said multiple officers were treated for narcotic exposure after responding to a call Thursday.
Officers responded to a welfare check at 7 Glades Circle around 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
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LPD said officers found a man at the location experiencing a hallucinogenic narcotic episode.
Once officers were able to get the man into custody, several officers started experiencing symptoms of an unknown narcotic exposure.
LPD said four officers were treated for a narcotic exposure at area hospitals and one medic was treated. Several other officers were treated at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the incident and charges could be forthcoming.
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