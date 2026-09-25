38-year-old mother remains hospitalized following a 10-car crash in Largo last week

LARGO, Fla. — A 38-year-old mother suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized following a 10-car crash last week in Largo.

The Largo Police Department responded to the crash on Wednesday, September 16, just before 8 a.m.

Officers said they took four people to the hospital.

Woman seriously injured after ten-car crash in Largo

Caitlyn Sinopoli suffered life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and fractures to her pelvis and spine.

Her husband said the airbags in her vehicle went off and she was unconscious when firefighters arrived.

"She cracked her head open, had six stitches, bleeding in the brain. She got two fractures in her hip and one lower one in her back and going to have a long recovery and physical therapy," said Michael Desrochers, Caitlyn's husband.

Her family said she was headed to work when the crash happened.

She had just dropped off her seven-year-old son. They feel fortunate he was not in the car with her.

Michael Desrochers

"There was one life-threatening and you get to the hospital and you find out that's your little girl so that was scary and overwhelming," said her mother, Kimberly Cortes.

She remains hospitalized at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Her family said she will need physical, occupational and speech therapy. They believe she will remain in the hospital for at least the next five days then doctors will re-evaluate her situation.

Cortes said her daughter's accident has caused her to pay more attention to her surroundings.

"Just sitting at a light, I'm watching my mirrors. I'm on high alert. It really wakes you up of how fragile we all are and how we really don't have control over so much that happens. I guess, the take away is to be vigilant," said Cortes.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the family with hospital bills and expenses.

The Largo Police Department said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officers said preliminary information indicated the driver showed no signs of impairment.