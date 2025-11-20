Hubbard's Marina expanding with hopes to bring more tourism to John's Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Many of the coastal communities across Tampa Bay are still working to recover from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“It’s just been a little bit of a challenging year,” said Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina.

The storm surge from Hurricane Helene damaged many of the businesses.

Hubbard's Marina is expanding with hopes to bring more tourism to John's Pass

The self-proclaimed sleepy, fishing community, has been working ever since to clean up, repair, and get more people back to the area.

Things have been slower than usual this year.

“People are not really realizing they could come back, travel being a little bit different this year,” said Hubbard.

Despite all that, Captain Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard’s Marina told Tampa Bay 28 that he’s growing his business along the John’s Pass boardwalk to now include a pirate ship and dolphin boat—Dolphin Quest.

“Now we have the opportunity to expand upon the eco-tour side of things and really focus on the dolphins and their life history and their genealogy,” said Hubbard.

He’s hoping this expansion will bring more tourists back to the area.

“As we offer more cool opportunities for more fun in the sun here on the water, more people show up to John’s Pass and a rising tide raises all boats and that’s the goal to try to bring people here, let people know about John’s Pass and all we have to offer,” said Hubbard.

Tourism is a lifeline for coastal communities like John’s Pass. That’s why businesses are ready to move forward.

“Just excited to look forward to this next chapter. It’s been such a tough year with hurricanes and slow starts, and now we’re just looking forward to the future and trying to make big moves and continue to grow,” said Hubbard.

Things in John’s Pass are improving, and people are confident this community will continue to bounce back.

"It’s really just a sign of the resilience of our community,” said Hubbard.



