Man strikes wife with vehicle, charged with attempted homicide: Largo PD

LARGO, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is headed to Pinellas County Jail after striking his wife with a vehicle in Largo, according to police.

Largo Police Department (LPD) said shortly after 3 a.m. on March 27 officers received a call for a battery in the 10000 block of Ulmerton Road.

LPD said Dervante Stubbs intentionally struck his wife, and then he fled the scene.

His wife suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition, per LPD.

Authorities said they located Stubbs in Broward County where he was arrested for attempted homicide shortly after.

Stubbs is currently in Broward County Jail awaiting transport to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.