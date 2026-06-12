I-275 South blocked in Pinellas due to crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A crash with injuries is blocking three lanes of Interstate 275 South in Pinellas, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 54th Avenue North.
All lanes are blocked.
There were injuries involved with the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event
A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event