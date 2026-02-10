St. Pete's Woodson Museum renovates after Rays stadium deal collapse affects expansion plans

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum in St. Petersburg is undergoing major renovations after pivoting from plans for a new building following the collapse of the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal in St. Pete.

In 2022, museum director Terri Lipsey Scott and her team received a $1 million grant with plans to create Florida's first purpose-built African American museum. However, the failed Rays deal with the city changed everything for the historic Gas Plant District.

Rather than lose the grant funding, which had a 2027 deadline, museum leadership decided to enhance their current location.

"That million dollars meant so much to the museum as we look forward. But we also recognized that we could not envision allowing that million dollars to go away. So the best use was to enhance our current location," Lipsey Scott said.

The museum's Legacy Garden remains open during construction and features artwork such as "The Beacon of Hope," a sculpture of Harriet Tubman.

Despite the setback, Lipsey Scott says plans for the Gas Plant District redevelopment without a stadium could still include the Woodson Museum.

"We're excited for the opportunities that present itself for those who are willing to include the Woodson in their proposal, but we're most excited about the design that has been created in order to showcase," Lipsey Scott said.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of May, allowing the museum to begin its 20th anniversary celebrations.

