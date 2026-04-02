Investigation underway after bullets strike home in Belleair: BPD

BELLEAIR, Fla. — The Belleair Police Department (BPD) said officers are investigating a shooting incident after they received reports of a burglary in progress at an occupied dwelling and found bullet holes.

BPD said officers responded to a home on Pelican Place after a woman called 911 and said someone had broken into her home through her rear glass porch door.

When officers arrived at the home, police said no one was seen in the area, but when they inspected the back of the home, they discovered a bullet had struck the top portion of the glass door and penetrated the residence.

Police said the round traveled into the main bedroom, ricocheted off a picture frame, hit a mirror on the far wall, and bounced back out onto the enclosed patio.

A second bullet had struck just below one of the outer windows of the home, and a third hit a brick retaining wall around an AC unit, according to the report.

Police said three bullet holes were found in a nearby fence, which separates Pelican Place from the Pinellas Trail.

The angle of the holes in the fence indicated the bullets came in from a downward trajectory and were not fired from the Pinellas Trail, according to police.

The report said officers searched the area and did not find any more victims or evidence.

No one was injured in this incident, and police said it appears someone was firing rounds at random.