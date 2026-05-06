ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Beach Theatre owner and wunderkind Hannah Hockman stayed true to her word.

Her beautifully renovated historic showplace on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach has something for everyone.

WATCH: Mamma Mia for Mother's Day! Broadway camp for kids! Beach Theatre has lots of family fun

Mamma Mia for Mother's Day! Broadway camp for kids! Beach Theatre has lots of family fun

Case in point: The loaded entertainment schedule for this spring and summer.

Movies, stage plays, concerts — and now Broadway and improv summer camps for the kiddos.

Originally built in 1940, the Beach Theatre will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary since Hannah brought it back to life last July.

If you've never been, this is a great time to go:

This Sunday for Mother's Day, the Beach Theatre will host a screening of Meryl Streep movie classic "Mamma Mia!" (Go here for tickets.)

In June, they will launch their inaugural Beach Theatre Summer Camp for kids ages 8 to 12. The June 1-5 session will be "Waves of Laughter Improv Camp" and June 8-12 will be "Broadway on the Beach Musical Theatre Camp." Cost is $250 a week and includes lunch and a T-shirt. (For more information on the summer camps, go here.)

And from June 16 to July 6, to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, the Beach Theatre will host its first full-length stage play production with the Tony-nominated "What the Constitution Means to Me." (For tickets, go here.)

For more on the Beach Theatre, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.