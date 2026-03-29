Large shark spotted near Shell Key during Hubbard’s Marina trip

- Guests on a shelling excursion saw a nine to 10-foot shark close to shore near Shell Key in Pinellas County.
- The sighting happened Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. during a three-hour trip.
- The shark was 25 to 75 yards offshore and stayed about 15 minutes.
- It appeared to be following schools of tarpon before swimming south.
- Marina officials said sharks are a natural part of the ecosystem and usually pose no threat to beachgoers.
Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts
A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.
Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts