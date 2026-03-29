Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Large shark spotted near Shell Key during Hubbard’s Marina trip

Large shark spotted near Shell Key during Hubbard’s Marina trip
Hubbard’s Marina
Large shark spotted near Shell Key during Hubbard’s Marina trip
Posted
and last updated
  • Guests on a shelling excursion saw a nine to 10-foot shark close to shore near Shell Key in Pinellas County.
  • The sighting happened Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. during a three-hour trip.
  • The shark was 25 to 75 yards offshore and stayed about 15 minutes.
  • It appeared to be following schools of tarpon before swimming south.
  • Marina officials said sharks are a natural part of the ecosystem and usually pose no threat to beachgoers.

Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.

Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.