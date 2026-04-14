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Largo man accused of firing at Uber driver after argument

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WFTS
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LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man is facing felony charges after deputies say he fired multiple rounds at an occupied vehicle driven by his Uber driver during an argument in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the incident happened a little after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday near Belleair Road and Robin Hood Lane. Investigators said 41-year-old David Stuart Stinson had used Uber to get home from his sister’s house in Oldsmar and rode with the victim, William N. Wilson.

Deputies said the two men argued about politics and religion after Stinson learned Wilson was an immigrant. The victim pulled over, told Stinson to get out, then drove away. Officials allege Stinson then fired three shots from a Glock 19 at the Uber vehicle, striking the rear of the car and an interior seat.

The victim was not injured but told deputies he feared for his life. Investigators said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Stinson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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