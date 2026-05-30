Teen on e-dirtbike critically injured in crash with pickup in Pinellas Park: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after his e-dirtbike was rear-ended by a pickup truck Friday night in Pinellas Park, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6300 block of 70th Avenue. Investigators said the teen was riding west in the travel lanes with no lights on the bike. At the same time, a westbound 1995 Chevrolet S10 driven by 71-year-old Michael Smith struck the bike from behind, according to a news release.

Police said the teen was not wearing a helmet during the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Smith remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

In the release, police stated that e-dirtbikes are dangerous and illegal to operate on Florida roadways. Under state law, all e-bicycles must have operational pedals and not exceed 28 mph.

The investigation remains active.