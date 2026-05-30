Three cats killed in Clearwater house fire: CFRD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (CFRD) crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that killed three cats but left a family unharmed, according to a news release.

Firefighters were called to 1184 Norwood Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Preliminary findings indicate the fire started in the garage, per the release.

Two adults and two children escaped the house on their own and were not injured. Three cats died as a result of the fire, CFRD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.