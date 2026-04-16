Largo man arrested with more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana in camper: FHP

LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man was arrested Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they found more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a camper trailer he was towing on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Troopers said they stopped 55-year-old William Wesley Hicks for traffic violations in Wildwood. During the stop, a K9 alerted to the truck and camper, leading officers to search the trailer. Inside, troopers said they discovered 62 large bags of vacuum-sealed marijuana weighing a total of 2,025.70 pounds, along with modifications to conceal and transport the drugs.

Hicks faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking marijuana in excess of 25 pounds, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, maintaining a nuisance structure for drug activity, and owning or renting a property used for trafficking drugs. He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center without bond for the trafficking charge.