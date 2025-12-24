Lealman firefighters bring Christmas joy to families in need on Christmas Eve

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lealman firefighters brought Christmas joy to families in need on Christmas Eve, continuing an annual tradition that has taken on deeper meaning this year.

The Pinellas County fire crew shuttled Santa from home to home, delivering gifts to children whose families are struggling during the holiday season.

Ashley Burch's two daughters, Destiny and Robina, were Santa's first stop, receiving new bikes, Barbie dolls, and other presents.

"It means everything to me; they love seeing Santa," Burch said.

Chief Jim Millican and his team fund the Christmas program through paycheck deductions from firefighters and donations from community members like Bert's Barracuda Harley, which raises money and collects toys.

"It touches your heart. It's the most magical thing you can do in the world is help these little kids who are getting nothing for Christmas. We show up, and they get Christmas presents," Millican said.

This year's gift deliveries carry additional emotional weight for the Lealman crew. In October, they responded to a tragic call where a 2-year-old boy left a nearby home and was struck by a truck. Despite their efforts, there was nothing they could do to save the child.

Firefighter Matt Lymber said the call has stayed with him.

"By a long shot this is definitely the toughest one I've been through yet," Lymber said.

The crew has formed a bond with the grieving family, trying to help them through an unimaginable tragedy.

"As soon as we got back, and it was kind of like what can we do within the following days and weeks," Lymber said.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips met Lymber on Wednesday ahead of an emotional morning visit to the family. The children were excited to visit with Santa and see familiar faces from the fire department.

The bond between the firefighters and family was on full display during this difficult holiday season. While nothing will ever be the same, these firefighters and this family now have each other to lean on this Christmas.

Day after day, and hug after hug, the smiles slowly return.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



