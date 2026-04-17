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Man, 75, arrested after targeting woman in 'Publishers Clearing House' scam: affidavit

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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A 75-year-old Ocala man was arrested in Pinellas County on April 14 after scamming a female victim out of money, saying she won a “Publishers Clearing House” contest, authorities said.

Osias Jean, 75, was charged by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with scheme to defraud (less than $20,000).

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, the victim reported that she had been contacted by a person named “Peter Burke” about winning the Publisher’s Clearing house.

The suspect told the victim that she needed to pay taxes on the money to collect her winnings, the report stated.

The man directed the victim to send various money orders and checks to the address of the suspect.

He also told her to withdraw large sums of money and that a courier, who was Jean, would come to her house and pick up the cash, the affidavit stated. He showed up on three different occasions in March and April to take her money. He was then taken into custody.

Jean claimed that he was contacted by “Peter” to pick up the cash but could not provide information for him.

Jean would take the victims’ money and purchase gift cards. He also admitted to the Sheriff’s Office that he received money orders in the mail and cashed them to purchase gift cards, the report stated.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

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