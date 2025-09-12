Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man over ten dollars in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) arrested a man accused of stabbing a 60-year-old man after an argument over ten dollars.

Calvin Holland, 44, was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree, SPPD said.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Holland and the 60-year-old victim were passengers in a vehicle at 3554 Central Avenue.

The two men got into an argument over ten dollars. Holland then got out of the passenger seat, walked around the vehicle and stabbed the man through an open passenger seat window, officials said.

The victim's injuries are considered serious, officials said.

Holland left the area but was later located by police and arrested.