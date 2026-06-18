ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dr. Brandy Stark is easy to spot.

She's the one driving a long white hearse with a coffin in the back and a collection of haunted dolls along for the ride.

"Several of the dolls have — if you will — an energy. And we're trying to find out who they are and why they're attached," she says, adding with a laugh, "I only have the friendly dolls."

WATCH: Summerween Ghost Tour is a family-friendly trip to St. Pete's most haunted locations

Summerween Ghost Tour is a family-friendly trip to St. Pete's haunted locations

Brandy is a paranormal investigator and leader of Spirits of St. Petersburg, which next year will mark 30 years of exploring the strange and unusual in Tampa Bay.

She's done in-depth investigations into such locales as the old Haslam's bookstore and VFW Post 39, both on Central Ave and both of which will be stops on her upcoming "Summerween" bus tour, an air-conditioned jaunt to area haunts.

On Monday, June 22, Brandy will host two "Summerween" tours. Tickets start at $35. You'll enjoy refreshments and tour her hearse (and meet the dolls), but most of the evening will be spent inside a luxury bus courtesy of Compass Limo.

During the 90-minute excursion, Brandy will also show eerie real footage from her investigations as you cruise through the creepier side of St. Petersburg.

All ages are welcome.

For Summerween ticket information, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.