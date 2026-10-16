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Man arrested for fatal motorcycle hit-and-run in St. Petersburg: SPPD

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Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 15 8 p.m.
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it has made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash.

Police said the crash happened on Sept. 27 around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ninth Avenue North and Fourth Street North.

SPPD said a 65-year-old Pinellas Park man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Fourth Street North when a dark-colored Mercedes SUV turned in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Mercedes driver sped away from the crash.

SPPD said Carlos Briones-Leyva was arrested on Oct. 15 on a warrant for charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and no driver's license causing death.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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