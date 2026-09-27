Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas Park motorcyclist died after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ninth Avenue North and Fourth Street North, police said.

SPPD said a black Suzuki motorcycle operated by a 65-year-old Pinellas Park man was traveling southbound on Fourth Street North.

According to police, a dark-colored Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on Fourth Street North and turned west onto Ninth Avenue North in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The Mercedes continued westbound on Ninth Avenue North and left the scene, SPPD said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Mercedes SUV or its driver to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-9970.

The investigation remains ongoing.