ST. PETERSBURG — Temperatures may be red-hot this time of year in Tampa Bay, but if you ask most business owners in downtown St. Pete, they’ll tell you sales are ice-cold.

So a couple of stores got together and created a Sunrise Sale to drum up business. That was 53 years ago and on Thursday at 6:43 a.m. the tradition continues.

WATCH: St. Pete businesses prepare for 53rd Annual Sunrise Sale

St. Pete businesses prepare for 53rd Annual Sunrise Sale

Adventures in Paradise Outfitters is one of nearly 50 small, independent stores getting up bright and early to participate in the 53rd annual Sunrise Sale.

“I mean it’s a blast seeing everyone out there with their curlers in their hair and PJs and everyone is like in a happy fun mood; it’s like a whole big party that the whole city puts on,” said owner Joshua Stewart.

Stewart said July is their slowest month of the year, so the Sunrise Sale is a tremendous boost in business.

“Compared to a regular day during July it blows it out of the water, it’s off the charts, good for the month of July for sure,” said Stewart.

Many of these stores, like NautiGirl Beach Wear, are offering their biggest sales of the year, up to 50 percent off.

“Bigger than we do on Black Friday actually, then we have buy more save more basically,” said owner Anthony Shun.

Shun has an 18-month-old daughter, so he’s used to getting up early, but he said if you choose to sleep in, then you’ll be missing out.

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“We are also giving people a little goodie bag when they first come in, so while supplies last we are giving away free items, and then we are also doing mimosas for those folks who care to in vibe,” said Shun.

While over at Atlas Body & Home, owner Tony Loeffler said what began with just a few stores back in 1973 has now become one the most popular events in the entire state.

“People make a day of it, people call it the Shopping Olympics,” said Loeffler. “There’s no city in America, much less Florida, that has 50 businesses doing the same thing, on the same day, and giving huge sales and deals to all their favorite customers.”

The Sunrise Sale has even caught the attention of Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee who will be doing live weather reports from across downtown starting at 6 a.m. He said a Sunrise Sale actually fits perfectly into his schedule.

“Yea for a lot of folks this is a novelty right, to get up wear your PJs, go shopping, but for me it’s a normal occurrence, I get up at two o’clock in the morning every day, so this is actually like a lunch time sale for me,” said Dee.

For a map of every store participating in the Sunrise Sale go to www.stpetedowntownbiz.com.



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