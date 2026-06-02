Man arrested on murder charge after deadly downtown St. Pete shooting: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — Police said a 25-year-old man is in custody and charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in downtown St. Petersburg on May 25.

Jacob Carreras faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Peter-Austin Afentakis.

Investigators said shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25, Jacob Carreras and Peter-Austin Afentakis got into a verbal dispute in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Carreras shot at Afentakis, and the 29-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Carreras' arrest, and the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody in Hillsborough County, SPPD said.

Carreras will be extradited to Pinellas County to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.