Police search for suspect after man shot, killed in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on Monday morning.

Police said there was an altercation and a man in his late 20’s was shot near 1st Avenue North and Beach Drive Northeast shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25.

SPPD said officers responded to a report of gunshots, located the victim, and he was transported to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries a few hours later, per SPPD.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.