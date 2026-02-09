Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man crossing street dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police are investigating the traffic-related death of a 61-year-old St. Pete man.

St. Pete Police Department announced Larry Darnell Brown died Monday morning from injuries he suffered after being hit by a Kia sedan around 9 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1700 block of 4th Street South, where Brown attempted to cross the street.

Police said Brown did not cross the street at the marked crosswalk.

He was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He dies

Police said the Kia driver was not injured and has cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

