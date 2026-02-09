Man crossing street dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police are investigating the traffic-related death of a 61-year-old St. Pete man.
St. Pete Police Department announced Larry Darnell Brown died Monday morning from injuries he suffered after being hit by a Kia sedan around 9 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1700 block of 4th Street South, where Brown attempted to cross the street.
Police said Brown did not cross the street at the marked crosswalk.
He was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He dies
Police said the Kia driver was not injured and has cooperated with the ongoing investigation.
Class action lawsuit challenges appeals process for controversial school bus camera tickets
Stanley Schultz was fined $225 for illegally passing a school bus with its stop arm deployed last year. However, video from his citation shows the bus’s warning lights never flashed before the bus stopped and the stop sign began to deploy.