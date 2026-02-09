LARGO, Fla. — Chef Monika Belson is the Michael Jordan of schnitzel, a dazzling pro at paprikash — a true comfort-food culinary whiz when it comes to Hungarian and German cuisine.

"This is how my grandmother used to make it," says the Budapest-raised owner of Monika's European Kitchen, a new buzzworthy restaurant in Largo (1995 E Bay Dr) that also serves up Hungarian beef stew, schweinebraten and goulash.

"Three generations were living in the same house, always together," says Monika about her upbringing and cooking education. "I learned from them."

WATCH: Monika's European Kitchen in Largo serves up Hungarian and German comfort food

Monika's biggest fan and co-owner is husband Chad, who says the reaction to his wife's food is always fun to watch: "They're clapped, they've hugged, they've cried. One woman called her soup transcendent!"

The couple have a wild love story, traversing years and continents.

And yet food unites them, always has, and they're eager to feed friends and family here in their new Tampa Bay home.

"Our guests really are like family members to us," says Monika.

For more on Monika's European Kitchen, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

