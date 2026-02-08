Water restrictions now in effect amid Florida drought

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's ongoing drought is forcing landscaping professionals and homeowners to rethink their approach to yard maintenance as enhanced water restrictions take effect across the Tampa Bay region.

Trey Walls, owner of All Pro Landscaping, said the current situation requires strategic thinking about water usage.

"It's a tough situation," Walls said. "But there’s no need to panic."

With residents now limited to watering their yards once per week, Walls recommends several key strategies to maximize water efficiency. He suggests mowing grass higher and watering earlier in the day.

He also advised waiting to replace plants that may have been affected by the recent cold snaps since new plantings often require more water.

Maintaining irrigation systems is crucial during the drought and Walls said his customers have been keeping him busy doing checks.

"Have a professional check your irrigation system. The key is making sure you have no breaks and leaks, making sure your plants and grass are getting fully covered with water," Walls explained.

The water restrictions stem from below-average rainfall that has strained the underground aquifer system.

Susie Haddock from the University of Florida's IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County explained the broader implications.

"That water is not just there for us to water landscapes, but that's how we get by day-to-day, so our water for our living, businesses, tourism, that sort of thing," Haddock said.

Haddock recommends adjusting irrigation schedules based on seasonal needs.

"When we get into this 'droughty' season, it is important to think, 'Okay, I may want to kick my irrigation on once every two weeks as we move into the spring. And then, as it gets warmer, then that once-a-week irrigation would be what you'd want to do," Haddock said.

Walls pointed out that winter conditions naturally affect grass, noting some are dormant. He advised homeowners not to overwater during cooler months and instead save water for when temperatures rise.

"Don't panic. Let's all work together to manage the situation as best we can," Walls said.

The watering restrictions are in effect through July 1. Homeowners can check when they are allowed to water on their city's or county's website.