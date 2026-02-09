Long-awaited John's Pass dredging project scheduled to start Monday

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Sand has been building up next to the John's Pass Bridge of years.

It’s caused safety concerns for boats and swimmers as well as damage to the surrounding infrastructure.

The additional sand has narrowed the channel, creating fast-moving water and making it dangerous.

Business owners have also cited a decline in tourism dollars.

The state awarded Madeira Beach $1.5 million in 2022 to dredge John's Pass.

It’s taken years to get the actual project approved and going. There have been long delays with the Army Corps of Engineers and administrative changes at the city since the money was awarded.

Then the city had to wait for Pinellas County’s dredging project to finish this past fall before Madeira Beach could start theirs.

In November, Madeira Beach city leaders approved a contract to dredge John's Pass for under budget, thanks to a plan to use the dredged sand to fill and grade a city-owned property.

The John's Pass dredging project is expected to finally start Monday, Feb. 9, with the initial work. It is estimated to take about 60-90 days to complete.



