Man riding motorized scooter killed in St. Pete hit-and-run crash: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A man riding a motorized scooter was hit and killed in St. Petersburg on Wednesday by a driver who then fled the area, police officials said.

At 9:50 p.m., a black Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on 5th Avenue North in the curb lane crossing through the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard North.

At the same time, a 37-year-old man was riding a motorized electric scooter across 5th Avenue North, outside of the crosswalk and against the pedestrian walk signal, St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) officials said.

As the victim entered the westbound curb lane of 5th Avenue North, he was struck by the Toyota and thrown from the scooter.

The Toyota then fled the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin has not been notified.

The driver of the Toyota was later located.

There are no charges at this time pending the ongoing investigation, SPPD officials said.