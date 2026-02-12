Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale outside Tropicana Field

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stadium's plaza along 16th Street
Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale this Saturday outside of Tropicana Field. Event will run 1pm to 5 pm on the stadium's plaza along 16th Street.
Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale
use for web.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Flappy Boy" Rays hoodies! Thousands of bobbleheads! T-shirts galore! All at a heavily discounted price, with money going to charity!

That epic yard sale for a good cause is one of the fun things you can do at this Saturday's Rays FanFest Block Party outside Tropicana Field.

Tropicana Field is still being renovated after hurricane damage and will be ready for Opening Day on April 6.

WATCH: Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale this Saturday outside of Tropicana Field

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale

There will also be music, games for the kids, and Rays players mingling with guests (along with ticketed autograph sessions).

Admission and parking are both free. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held in the stadium's outdoor plaza along 16th Street.

The Team Store will also be open and will debut new merchandise from popular sports designers.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.