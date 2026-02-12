Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale outside Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Flappy Boy" Rays hoodies! Thousands of bobbleheads! T-shirts galore! All at a heavily discounted price, with money going to charity!

That epic yard sale for a good cause is one of the fun things you can do at this Saturday's Rays FanFest Block Party outside Tropicana Field.

Tropicana Field is still being renovated after hurricane damage and will be ready for Opening Day on April 6.

WATCH: Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale this Saturday outside of Tropicana Field

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale

There will also be music, games for the kids, and Rays players mingling with guests (along with ticketed autograph sessions).

Admission and parking are both free. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held in the stadium's outdoor plaza along 16th Street.

The Team Store will also be open and will debut new merchandise from popular sports designers.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

