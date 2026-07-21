Man shot in leg in St. Petersburg, police investigating

ST. PETE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg in St. Petersburg on Monday, and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting after the victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of 31st Avenue North.
Police said the victim was shot in the "leg area."
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings
The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings