Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man shot in leg in St. Petersburg, police investigating

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg in St. Petersburg on Monday, and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting after the victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of 31st Avenue North.

Police said the victim was shot in the "leg area."

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.